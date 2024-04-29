Tesla Cybertrucks head out of Giga Texas, mystery structure revealed

By

A recent drone flyover of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas shows fewer Cybertrucks than last week, along with the host sharing some insights into what a recently spotted mystery structure could be.

In the video, shared by Giga Texas observer and drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer on Monday, you can see fewer Cybertruck units around the site than last week, along with trucks in the outbound lot being loaded up with the vehicles to be shipped to customers. The video also details a number of other ongoing construction projects at the site, despite being a little foggy.

One such project includes a mystery structure on the plant’s south end, which Tegtmeyer and others have been trying to identify to no avail over the past few weeks. However, Tegtmeyer and some of his viewers have now spotted a few permits indicating that it appears to be a structural platform for a cooling tower, which will be used on the South End extension of the factory.

Tegtmeyer also talks about two other major construction projects, including a baghouse air filtration system, and preparations for a major air ducting system above the body-in-white part of the factory’s server room. While he notes that there have been reports of a potential Dojo project at the site requiring substantial cooling efforts, Tegtmeyer says he hasn’t been able to confirm whether that’s what this is or not.

See the full video from Tegtmeyer’s YouTube channel below.

The Cybertrucks are seen being shipped out after the company had to pause deliveries and issue a recall last week, due to an issue with the accelerator pedal. The issue takes very little time for Tesla Service technicians to fix, only requiring the installation of a small rivet at the pedal’s base.

It also comes as Tesla continues to ramp up production of the Cybertruck at Giga Texas, with the company seemingly nearing a weekly production rate of 1,000 units. This milestone has also been predicated on Tesla’s ability to build 1,000 Cybertrucks’ worth of 4680 battery cells per week, an achievement which it reached in March.

CEO Elon Musk and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy recently weighed in on both in-house 4680 cell production and its supplier relationships during the Q1 2024 earnings call:

“You know, we’re making good progress on that,” said Musk in response to a question on the cell’s in-house production ramp. “But I don’t think it’s super important for at least in the near term. As Lars said, we think it will exceed the competitiveness of suppliers by the end of this year. And then we’ll continue to improve.”

“I think it’s important to note also that like the [4680] ramp right now is relevant to the Cybertruck ramp,” Moravy added. “And so, like we’re not going to just randomly build 4680s unless we have a place to put them. And so, we’re going to make sure we’re prudent about that.”

“But we also have a lot of investments with all our cell suppliers and vendors. They’re great partners, and they’ve done great development work with us, and a lot of the advancements in technologies and chemistry, they’re also putting into their cells.”

