Tesla launches a new Model Y configuration in the U.S.

Tesla has launched a brand new Model Y configuration in the U.S., featuring more range and a slightly higher price tag.

As spotted on the company’s order configurator on Friday night, Tesla has added the new Long-Range Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration in the U.S., featuring an estimated range of 320 miles and a starting price of $44,990. The previous RWD configuration offered just 260 miles, and was priced at $2,000 less than the new trim at $42,990.

In addition, the new variant has replaced the old RWD option, now becoming the most affordable Model Y trim option in the U.S.

The new Model Y trim is also eligible for the federal $7,500 tax credit, as well as additional state and local incentives depending on where buyers live.

It appears that the new RWD LR variant isn’t available on the order configurators for Canada or Mexico, though Tesla did launch the configuration earlier this year in select European countries. Interestingly, the LR RWD was launched in addition to the base RWD in those countries, unlike in the U.S., where it has been launched as a replacement.

A similar Model 3 LR RWD was also launched as a fleet vehicle in the United Kingdom last year, though it was only available to commercial customers.

Tesla also added the Quicksilver paint color option to the Model Y on Friday, originally launched with the announcement of the advanced paint shop at its Gigafactory Berlin. The configuration also arrives after Tesla initiated price cuts on its Model Y, Model S and Model X in the U.S. over the last few weeks.

The Tesla Model Y made up more than a third of all battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales in the U.S. last year, and again in Q1. In addition, it also became the world’s best-selling vehicle last year, according to JATO Dynamics data, and as highlighted by Tesla in a recent “mobile advertisement” towed by a Cybertruck.

