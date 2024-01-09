Panasonic seeks to expand business in the auto industry 

By

Panasonic seeks to expand its business in the automotive industry, starting with building relationships at CES 2024.

The Japanese company’s automotive department—Panasonic Automotive Systems—aims to expand past battery cells for electric vehicles. It plans to delve into products that could prove lucrative. Panasonic Automotive’s US technology chief, Andrew Poliak, shared with Automotive News that the department is looking into producing infotainment systems, cameras, head-up displays, and audio systems.

Poliak also shared that Panasonic Automotive aims to nearly double its sales. Panasonic seeks to build deeper relationships and make new ones with tech giants and automakers at CES 2024 to reach its goal.

Panasonic Automotive already formed relationships with companies in the industry, like Amazon and Fisker.

Last year, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America unveiled Virtual SkipGen, a collaboration with Amazon. Virtual SkipGen or vSkipGen is a virtual replica of the physical third-generation Digital Cockpit solution SkipGen. It allows automakers to decouple software development from hardware development.

Panasonic Automotive also teamed up with automaker Fisker to create an audio system. In November 2022, Panasonic and Fisker debuted the Pulse audio system for two variants of the Fisker Ocean.

The parent company of Panasonic Automotive—Panasonic—is prepared to fully support the growth of its auto business. Panasonic agreed to sell a stake in its automotive unit to Apollo Global Management in November. The parent company hopes to give Panasonic Automotive “access to large and new financing opportunities.”

