Polestar 3 prices get reduced before it’s even available with demand in question

Polestar reduced the prices of the Polestar 3 electric SUV in the United States before it was even available, as demand questions loomed for the automaker’s newest addition.

The Swedish automaker announced that the entry-level configuration of the Polestar 3 Long-Range Dual Motor Performance SUV will be available for $73,400 and includes the company’s Pilot Pack as a standard feature.

Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist driver assistance aids, Park Assist Pilot, Lane Change Assist, and Head-Up display.

However, the vehicle will have more features for a higher price, with each add-on bringing the price upward slightly.

The Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot Pack and Plus Pack is now starting at an MSRP of $78,900.

The Plus Pack includes a 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system with 25 speakers and a subwoofer specifically designed for the Polestar 3. It also features bio-attributed MicroTech or animal welfare wool seats, 21-inch Plus wheels, and heated rear seats.

The Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot Pack, the Plus Pack, and the Performance Pack, which includes upgraded wheels and a software performance upgrade that increases horsepower to 517 and the 0-60 MPH acceleration rate to 4.6 seconds, now starts at $84,900.

Polestar 3 production is set to start in South Carolina in the middle of this year, and should be delivered to customers during Q2 as the vehicle is already being built in Chengdu, China.

Polestar Demand Comes Into Question

Polestar has struggled early in its presence in the EV sector, so much so that Volvo, its majority stakeholder that has 48 percent ownership, is ready to call it quits.

The company missed its reduced delivery targets for 2023, but did report growth from the year prior. It is also reporting that some of its vehicles, including the Polestar 4, has been “well received” in the Chinese market.

Volvo is simply questioning whether Polestar is a smart investment at this point, and despite the company being in the early stages of its EV product roadmap, it may be time for a divestment from its majority stakeholder.

The Polestar 3 should help the automaker gain some much-needed traction in the U.S. While its pricing is placing it in the market as a premium option, the vehicle will tap the competitive SUV market, which is a very popular vehicle style.

