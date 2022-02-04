Porsche Taycan outsells all ICE cars in Norway, EVs take 83.7% market share in Jan.

By

More Porsche Taycans were sold in Norway than internal-combustion-engine (ICE) cars in January 2022. The Taycan outsold fossil-fueled vehicles like the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.

Porsche sold 185 vehicles in total last month. There were 181 Porsche Taycans sold in January 2022, making up 98% of the legacy sports car maker’s sales in Norway. In comparison, a total of 175 gas-only vehicles were registered in Norway last month. The top-selling car brand last month was Audi, with 952 car registrations. The Audi Q4 e-tron topped January 2022’s car registrations in Norway, with 643 vehicles sold.

Last year, electric vehicles started outselling ICE and hybrid vehicles in Norway, making up more than half of car sales by June 2021. In January 2022, 9 out of 10 first-time registered new passenger cars were electric vehicles. The only outlier or non-electric vehicle was the Toyota RAV4, a hybrid car. A total of 271 Toyota RAV4 hybrid vehicles were registered in January 2022.

New passenger car registrations dropped from 10,301 in January 2021 to 7,957 last month. However, the market share of electric cars increased by 30.7%, amounting to 83.7% in total. Rechargeable hybrid vehicles made up 6.8% market share.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), “no large boatloads of new cars” arrived in Norway in January, resulting in a 30% decline in new car registrations per day compared to the same month last year. OFV noted that the lack of boatloads affected its statistics, as shown by Tesla’s sharp drop in registrations in January. OFV stated the Tesla Model 3 was the most popular vehicle in 2021, and it dropped to 48th place in the OFV’s registration statistics last month.

However, Tesla still made some significant strides in Norway in January. The Texas-based EV automaker rolled out its non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program in Norway at the end of the month, widening its customer base at charging stations. With the rise of electric vehicle sales, Norway needs to build a robust charging infrastructure, and Tesla seems ready to step up to the challenge.

