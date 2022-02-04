Rivian Q4 and Full Year 2021 financial results to be released March 10, 2022

By

Rivian will release its Q4 and Full Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the market closes. The EV maker will host an auto webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET on the same day.

On January 10, Rivian reported that it produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021. The company delivered approximately 920 cars to customers last year.

Rivian also made several other notable achievements in 2021. In early November 2021, Rivian (RIVN) priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, valuing the company at $77 billion on a fully-diluted basis. Its initial IPO officially opened 37% higher than its $78 price. When the market closed on Thursday, February 3, RIVN was down by -6.16% at $60.36.

(Credit: Rivian)

Besides the RIVN IPO, Rivian also announced the construction of another factory in Georgia. Plans for the site reveal that Rivian’s Georgia plant will span 19,620,000 square feet within a 1,978-acre parcel of land. The Rivian factory will have a large 144-stall charging station for outbound vehicles and feature an Adventure Trail close to the plant’s test track.

In its Q3 financial results, Rivian reported generating a total revenue of $1 million in its first quarter of revenues that ended on September 30,2021. Rivian delivered 11 R1T pickup trucks in the third quarter of 2021. The company generated a negative gross profit of $82 million in Q3 2021, which Rivian related primarily to significant labor and overhead costs from its Normal Factory.

Rivian also shared that its total operating expenses in the previous quarter grew to $694 million, up 141% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses also increased from $220 million in Q3 2020 to $441 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses was attributed to increased efforts in Rivian’s R1 vehicle and electric delivery van (EDV) programs and increased overhead costs in advanced product-development activities.

Rivian also experienced an increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses from $68 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $253 million in Q3 2021. The EV automaker experienced a loss, totaling $776 million from operations last quarter.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian Q4 and Full Year 2021 financial results to be released March 10, 2022