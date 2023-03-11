Rivian announces massive wave of deliveries

By

Rivian is on the brink of delivering thousands of orders over the coming months.

Rivian has some of the industry’s most loyal and patient customers, with some reservation holders waiting years for their electric truck of choice. Luckily, for some, that years-long wait is coming to an end, as Rivian has revealed to The Verge that it will be sending thousands of customers order invitations in the coming days.

For those unfamiliar with the Rivian ordering system, this announcement doesn’t mean customers will receive their trucks in the coming days. Instead, select reservation holders, primarily those near Rivian service stations, will receive an invite to custom order their trucks. This will allow them to pick the color, drivetrain, and other accessory options. After completing the order, Rivian states that customers should expect a delivery 1-4 months later, depending on the options selected.

Rivian was not immediately available to specify the number of vehicles that will be delivered in the coming wave of orders.

Sadly, some orders will take longer than others and will not be delivered within the 4-month window. This includes trucks with dual motor drivetrains, max-pack batteries, or specific vegan leather options.

This recent announcement from Rivian follows a similar message from the automaker, explaining the current situation surrounding tax incentives for the vehicle. Luckily for many, the IRS allows reservation holders who sign a binding agreement with an automaker to receive the tax incentive later, even if the vehicle is delivered post-2023.

At the Rivian earnings call last month, CEO RJ Scaringe noted that the company would aim to produce 50,000 trucks (R1T and R1S combined) this year. However, some have argued that the forecast is a conservative estimate, with some analysts believing Rivian may be able to produce as many as 62,000 trucks this year.

Rivian’s most recent tally of reservations was just over 114,000, though that number was released at the end of Q3 2022. If this number is similar today, the automaker may look at fulfilling reservations well into 2024, if not later.

