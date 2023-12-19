Rivian chooses company for Georgia plant construction

By

Rivian has selected a construction firm to build its new production facility located outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Clayco Inc. will oversee the construction of Rivian’s 1,800-acre Stanton Springs North production facility, as detailed in a press release from the firm on Tuesday. The project is seeking to have construction wrapped by 2026, when Rivian expects to begin production on its next-generation R2 electric vehicles (EVs).

“We have an ambitious goal to develop an eco-conscious facility that illustrates our mission of keeping the world adventurous forever,” said Rivian VP of Facilities Tony Sanger in the release. “With Clayco’s dedication to developing innovative ideas and solutions, we are confident they are the right partner to ensure the Rivian plant is a shining example of sustainable manufacturing.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024, according to a previous release from Rivian, and the automaker is aiming to create 7,500 jobs by 2030 with an annual production capacity of 400,000 units once ramped, with production beginning by 2026. Rivian has also said it will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the site in early 2024.

“It is an honor to partner with Rivian, a visionary leader in the electric vehicle industry,” Clayco President of Industrial Business Anthony Johnson said. “At Clayco, we align with customers whose missions reach far beyond the walls of their facilities. We are proud to play our part in building a future that will help Rivian ‘keep the world adventurous forever,’ while also creating a workplace and community that will thrive for years to come.”

Alongside Clayco, the construction project will include Skidmore, Owings & Merrill as the Design Architect, along with firm Jacobs as the Engineer of Record.

Although Rivian began talks with Georgia about the project in 2021 and construction was originally slated for 2022, plans were delayed over certain zoning issues and the approval of $1.5 billion in tax incentives, according to a report from Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Rivian was officially approved for the site last month by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.

The automaker has also shared plans for a 24-month apprenticeship program, offering in-depth training to college students and to help support employment at its factories. Tuition for the program is set to be covered by the Georgia HOPE grants, while Rivian will pay for incremental expenses such as textbooks and other class materials. Apprentices will work as maintenance technicians for Rivian during the program.

Rivian recently launched its electric delivery van (EDV) to a wider customer base than just Amazon, notably including its first contract with AT&T.

