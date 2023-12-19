Superchargers in Ireland, Romania and Hungary open to non-Tesla EVs

By

Tesla has opened select Superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) in Ireland, Romania and Hungary, as announced earlier this month.

A couple of weeks ago, the Tesla Charging account on X posted the news, saying that select Superchargers in each of the countries were opening to non-Tesla EVs. A report on Tuesday from The Irish Times noted that five of the nine Supercharging locations in the country will now be opened to non-Tesla EVs, including those in Dublin, Cork, Athenry, Enfield and Tralee.

Currently, Tesla’s Supercharger map only shows those in Athenry and Enfield as being open to all EVs, though the other stations are likely to follow as it sometimes takes the automaker a few weeks to update the map.

The report says that the included Superchargers in Ireland offer as many as 18 individual charging stalls, each with 250 kW charging speeds that can add up to 275 km or range in about 15 minutes.

“Access to an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption,” a Tesla spokesperson told The Irish Times. “Since opening the first Superchargers in 2012 Tesla have been committed to rapid expansion of the network. Superchargers are designed and built by Tesla, charging up to 275km in 15 minutes rather than hours.

“Since the beginning of 2023, Tesla owners have Supercharged over 11 million kilometres in Ireland, offsetting 2.4 million kilograms of CO2.”

According to the Supercharger map, charging stations in Hungary open to non-Tesla EVs include four just outside of Budapest, one in Székesfehérvár, one in Miskolc, one in Debrecen and one in Szeged. Not far from these are the non-Tesla EV-compatible stations in Romania, which include sites in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Pitesti, Constanța, Craiova and two in Bucharest.

You can view Tesla’s full Supercharging map for yourself here, including a filtering option to see which Superchargers are open to non-Tesla EVs near you.

To use these Superchargers with a non-Tesla EV, drivers will simply need to download the Tesla app and sign up for an account. While charging prices vary from one station to the next and depending on when users charge, users can also purchase a Supercharging membership for €12.99 per month, offering even lower prices than normal.

Tesla has been piloting programs to have its Superchargers open to non-Tesla EVs in select sites across Europe and around the world over the past couple of years. Looking at the Supercharger map in Europe shows that several locations on the continent now offer charging to all EVs, while the automaker has been slowly rolling this out to select locations in the U.S.

In addition, Tesla is preparing to open Superchargers in North America to customers of Ford, General Motors (GM) and several other automakers in the coming months and years, after its charging hardware, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS), was adopted by most other EV makers throughout 2023.

