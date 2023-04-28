Rivian spends $10M in remanufacturing facility in Kentucky

By

Rivian plans to spend $10 million in a remanufacturing facility in Kentucky as the automaker continues to ramp up production of its all-electric vehicles.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Rivian would invest $10 million in the plant and plans to upgrade its current facility. The company currently stocks replacement parts at the facility but will install a full remanufacturing operation to help support warranty, repair, and service of its all-electric trucks and SUVs.

The $10 million investment will help expand the capability and capacity of the site, and will be responsible for remanufacturing electrical hardware, drive units, and battery systems, which could help the automaker catch up on its evergrowing order log.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing and EV industries have seen unprecedented growth recently,” Governor Beshear said. “Continued investment in our key industries is critical for our immediate and long-term economic success. Rivian is an outstanding company that has been a major player in our state’s manufacturing and EV sectors, and this expansion is an exciting next step for the company here in the Commonwealth. I look forward to their continued success here.”

Beshear’s office said the new, repurposed plant would help create 218 full-time employment opportunities.

Kentucky has been somewhat of a hotspot for EV investments, especially in terms of large-scale manufacturing projects. In less than three years, more than $10.6 billion in EV-related projects have been announced in the Commonwealth.

Rivian has struggled to ramp production, as every electric car company has in its early days. However, the company beat Q1 delivery expectations and stated it believes it is on track to deliver 50,000 vehicles this year.

