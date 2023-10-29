Rivian opened a new showroom space in Denver, Colorado

By

Rivian has opened another new retail store this month, this time outside of Denver, Colorado’s River North (RiNo) district.

The site’s announcement was first posted on Rivian’s website, and it opened on Friday at 2763 Blake Street in the neighborhood of Clayton. The company notes in the announcement that its so-called “Spaces” are meant to be thought of as “playgrounds” rather than “showrooms,” with the automaker encouraging visitors to climb into its R1T and R1S vehicles, kick the tires and more in the interactive center.

The Friday opening event featured Halloween festivities and coffee from Huckleberry Roasters. The Denver store is over 4,500 square feet, according to Axios, and it features interactive paint color samples, wheel and tire displays and a wide range of merch sporting the brand. Users can also schedule a demo drive of the company’s vehicles online, and this particular showroom is open Mondays through Sundays.

Our Denver community provided a very warm welcome at our new space in the RiNo Art District. Thanks to Stacey Shepard for the great drone shot of our space at night! Looking for some Halloween fun this weekend? Find a Rivian space near you: https://t.co/Gdy7xwIC6O pic.twitter.com/Y6kryERbVH — Rivian (@Rivian) October 28, 2023

The news comes just after Colorado announced a target of making 82 percent of its car sales electric by 2032, and amidst continued electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the state. Rivian sales have increased 145 percent in 2023 so far compared to last year, according to data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

It also comes as Rivian continues to expand its network of retail spaces, with the EV automaker having added new showrooms in both Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month.

The company is also continuing to ramp up production of the R1T electric pickup, and CEO RJ Scaringe said just weeks ago that Rivian is progressing toward profitability. The statement came just a few days after Rivian reported its third-quarter deliveries, in which the automaker beat analyst delivery estimates and showed continued growth at its production plant in Normal, Illinois.

