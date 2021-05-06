Rivian hiring Field Specialists to ensure touchless deliveries run smoothly next month

Rivian R1T deliveries are only a few weeks away, and the EV maker isn’t wasting any time preparing for it. Rivian has started hiring Filed Specialists to handle deliveries and field operations across the United States.

Rivian is actively recruiting Field Specialists in the following states: Ohio, Texas, Nevada, California, Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Florida, Utah, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Colorado.

“As a Field Specialist, you will be a key contributor to the success of our Delivery and Field team. Field Specialist work in coordination with Vehicle Operations, Service Operations, Retail, and Fleet teams to facilitate customer deliveries, manage documentation, and provide our customers with an exceptional car-buying experience,” wrote Rivian in the job’s Role Summary.

Some responsibilities of a Rivian Field Specialist include transporting vehicles to their final destinations, confirming mobile test drives, providing a loaner during service appointments, and executing local registration documents with customers during delivery appointments. Field Specialists will also teach Rivian owners about their vehicles as product experts.

Rivian Customer Service told a Rivian forum member that all vehicles would be delivered with 80% to 90% charge, showing the company’s attention to detail. The Field Specialist will probably be responsible for making sure the vehicles are charged before delivering them to customers.

One Rivian forum member pointed out that a Field Specialist must have previous experience with rollback truck driving. The qualification hints that Rivian may use trucks to deliver R1T vehicles to customers as part of their touchless delivery system.

Rivian seems to be going above and beyond to ensure that its deliveries run smoothly and safely. The EV maker also appears prepared to ensure that R1T ownership will be fun and easy by offering generous warranties on its vehicles, adopting a 7-day return policy, and launching its comprehensive insurance coverage.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].