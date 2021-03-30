Rivian quietly reveals the R1T and R1S’ generous warranty coverage

Rivian seems set on ensuring that its customers are as comfortable and secure as possible with their R1T or R1S purchase. The EV maker’s efforts can be seen in the warranty coverage it decided to offer.

Based on information from Rivian’s website, the company will offer one of the best and most straightforward warranty packages in the electric vehicle market. Rivian’s warranty system covers four parts: a Comprehensive Warranty, a Battery Warranty, a Drivetrain Warranty, and a Perforation Corrosion Warranty, which makes sense considering Rivian’s adventure-laden roots.

Rivian’s comprehensive warranty lasts for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers “all parts and labor necessary to correct defects in materials or workmanship of any parts manufactured or supplied” by the company. The insurance only covers any faults that may arise during regular operation.

Rivian’s battery warranty lasts for eight years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage for the battery warranty includes all components inside the high-voltage battery and 70% or more of the battery pack’s capacity. In the event that a vehicle’s battery capacity drops below 70%, the company will replace the battery, and a new pack will be covered for the remainder of the warranty period. Components that connect the battery to the vehicle are covered by the comprehensive warranty, too.

Like the battery warranty, Rivian’s drivetrain warranty lasts for eight years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers the vehicle’s electric motors, gearbox assembly, dual power inverter module, and high-voltage cables.

The R1T and the R1S were designed for the outdoors. Keeping with the vehicles’ adventurous spirits, Rivian also included an eight-year, unlimited mileage Perforation Corrosion Warranty. It covers the repair or replacement of any original body panel that reaches through from the inside out. Like the battery warranty, body panels replaced under the Perforation Corrosion Warranty will be covered for the remainder of the warranty period.

Rivian deserves credit for its straightforward warranty program for the R1S and R1T. Rivian’s warranty coverage stands out, even compared to Tesla, which utilizes a multi-tiered warranty coverage that varies among its vehicles.

