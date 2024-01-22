SpaceX Starlink Maritime resellers offering 2 months free 5 TB service

By

SpaceX Starlink Maritime resellers are offering 2 months of 5 TB service for free. The offer lasts until March 1, 2024.

Starlink Maritime’s flat high-performance terminal costs $2,500, and the 5TB Mobile Priority plans cost $5,000 per month. So Starlink Maritime customers would be getting a value of more than $10,000 for free over the next two months.

The following Starlink Maritime commercial resellers are offering 2 months of 5 TB service for free:

SpaceX offers three unlimited mobile priority plants under Starlink Maritime, starting with 50 GB for $250 monthly. Besides the 5 TB plan, SpaceX also offers a 1 TB Starlink Maritime plan for $1,000 per month.

SpaceX recently announced its first Authorized Technology Provider, Peplink. SpaceX and Peplink teamed up to bring Starlink Maritime on cruise ships.

“With Peplink technology, we achieved over 1Gbps capacity with multiple Starlinks on the cruise ships, delivering seamless internet connectivity to passengers,” said Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations.

“Starlink is excited to work with our Authorized Technology Providers to continue solving complex customer connectivity issues to expand access to high-speed Internet for businesses and mobile users across the globe,” added Gibbs.

