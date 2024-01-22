The Boring Company’s Prufrock 3 to launch at Giga Texas

By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock 3 will launch in its first commercial project near Tesla Giga Texas.

Drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer gathered some excellent information on The Boring Company’s Project near Tesla’s Giga Texas. He recently spotted one of TBC’s Prufrock tunnel boring machines (TBMs) being assembled at Tesla’s Texas factory and dove in deeper to gather more info on the project.

With help from other people closely following TBC’s project, Tegtmeyer was able to share some insights into Prufrock 3’s first commercial project at Giga Texas. Prufrock 3 made a small cameo in March 2023 on The Boring Company’s X account.

Want to know more about the Boring Company's new Prufrock 3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) being set up at Giga Texas?



Check out this SHORT video clip which I made with some information about the assembly, various components, the operation, & what we can expect in the coming… pic.twitter.com/RDs8y7Rvgb — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) January 21, 2024

Tegtmeyer and his team estimate that Prufrock 3 will dig at least 14 meters (55 feet) below the highway surface. They also accounted for the water table and soil around Tesla Giga Texas. They believe TBC will dig 3 meters (10 feet) below the water table under the highway.

Based on input from Tegtmeyer’s YouTube viewers, who are familiar with projects like the one Prufrock 3 will soon undertake, TBC’s Giga Texas tunnel might take around 2 to 4 weeks to complete. They calculate that Prufrock 3 will dig a tunnel about 300 meters (1,000 feet) long. The tunnel will connect to Giga Texas’ new building extension.

Tegtmeyer also shared The Boring Company’s goal for Prufrock 3. TBC states that Prufrock 2 can dig up to 1,600 meters (1 mile) per week. The tunneling company aims to increase Prufrock 2’s performance by 7-fold with Prufrock 3. Experts have said that TBC’s goals seem unrealistic. However, many have said that about Elon Musk’s goals in the past.

In his video, Tegtmeyer shares some more interesting tidbits about Prufrock 3 and The Boring Company’s project at Tesla Giga Texas. Make sure to watch it above.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company’s Prufrock 3 to launch at Giga Texas