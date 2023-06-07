Stellantis Citroën developing EV for persons with disabilities

By

Stellantis brand Citroën is presenting a compact electric vehicle for persons with disabilities at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center this month. The exhibition started on June 6, 2023, and will end on June 8, 2023.

Citroën worked with PIMAS on the compact EV for persons with disabilities. PIMAS is an expert in converting vehicles for persons with reduced mobility.

“Since December 2003, Pimas has been ISO-certified 9001 in the installation and adaptation of vehicles for disabled people. This standard confirms the quality of our services and products to customers for years,” the European Mobility Group states about PIMAS.

Citroën’s EV prototype is part of the company’s “Ami for All” concept. The compact EV is designed for people who no longer use at least one lower limb, particularly those who use wheelchairs. With PIMAS’s input, Citroën developed a compact EV prototype that considers the needs of people with disabilities.

For instance, the electric vehicle’s door angle opens a little wider so owners can transfer from the wheelchair to the driver’s seat easier. The EV also has mechanical and manual control for accelerating and braking and a knob on the steering wheel for easier handling. Citroën thought about storage for the driver’s wheelchair, too, both inside and outside the vehicle.

“Ami for All is perfectly in line with the Ami philosophy: to offer a practical response to access to mobility for all. Ami has reintroduced ease of movement to micro-journeys and given more independence to teenagers, the elderly, and those without a driving license. We are delighted to present this technical solution to support the mobility of Disabled People, and we are working to make this project achievable in the short term,” said Thierry Koskas, Citroën CEO.

Copyright MARC and DAVID @ Continental Productions

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Stellantis Citroën developing EV for persons with disabilities