Subaru debuts Solterra EV collab with Toyota, U.S. unveiling later this month

By

Subaru has officially debuted the Solterra EV, its first all-electric vehicle that will be launched globally, at an event in Japan. The automaker has confirmed that the joint project vehicle with Toyota will also be unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th.

Subaru and Toyota came together to produce the Solterra, a small SUV that is reminiscent of the bZ4X from Toyota. Subaru will use the Solterra to launch its expansion of EVs throughout its product line, calling it “the cornerstone of Subaru’s future BEVs.”

Credit: Subaru

The Solterra is listed as a front-wheel-drive vehicle by Subaru, but two all-electric motors will power each axle for a combined output of 215 horsepower. Subaru is notorious for having vehicles that operate extremely efficiently in tough conditions, especially off-road and slippery terrain. The Solterra should keep Subaru’s reputation as an off-road king relatively solidified, especially as it will utilize the automaker’s AWD X-Model system for especially difficult terrain. The X-Mode system enhances grip at higher speeds, to traveling over tough terrain at a slow pace likely won’t be a requirement of the Solterra.

Additionally, Subaru has outfitted the vehicle with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing 285 miles of WLTP-tested range. EPA ratings are historically lower than the WLTP in comparison, so when the vehicle finally is shown off to crowds at the LA Auto Show, expect the range rating to be slightly lower. The pack will be capable of handling 150 kW charge rates, giving 80% of the vehicle’s range in just 30 minutes.

Pricing details have not yet been announced, but they should be coming in the near future. The vehicle will hit showrooms for sale in 2022 in the United States, China, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Subaru debuts Solterra EV collab with Toyota, U.S. unveiling later this month