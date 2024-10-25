By

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand brought the past to the future with its new Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck.

Scout Motors paid homage to the past through the Traveler and Terra’s designs and names. The designs of the new Scout SUV and pickup truck mix familiar lines with the technology of the present.

“The Scout SUV and truck feature a bold, rugged design with iconic proportions. A hallmark of those proportions is a very short front overhang, long dash-to-axle, with the visual weight of the cabin shifted to the rear. The vehicles themselves define their rugged capability without add-on cladding or other adornments. The bumpers and rockers are separated from the body as protective elements, as well as showing off the body-on-frame platform,” described Scout.

Scout Traveler & Scout Terra’s Basic Details

The Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck will be built on a proprietary body-on-frame platform. It has a solid rear axle designed for off-road performance. The platform is estimated to deliver more than 10,000 pounds of towing on the Terra truck and over 7,000 pounds on the Traveler SUV. Both Scout models will have about 2,000 pounds of payload.

Scout will offer two versions of the Traveler SUV and Terra truck: an all-electric model and a gasoline-fueled range-extended version. The pure electric Scout Traveler and Scout Terra are expected to have up to 350 miles of range. Meanwhile, the gasoline-fueled range-extended versions are estimated to offer up to 500 miles of range.

“Both energy systems will preserve the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra off-road characteristics as well as the packaging benefits of electric propulsion. Both Scout energy systems are designed to be flexibly integrated into the platform and into the production process, ensuring Scout Motors can respond to evolving market demand,” said Scout.

The Scout Traveler’s entry model with start at $50,000 with available incentives. The company estimates that retail prices for the Scout Traveler will start under $60,000. Meanwhile, the Terra pickup truck’s entry model will start at $51,000, and its retail prices are estimated to start under $60,000, too.

Scout Traveler & Scout Terra Production Details

Scout Motors aims to start production by 2027 on both models. It estimates that the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra will generate over 4,000 American jobs.

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Scott Keogh, the President and CEO of Scout Motors.

“The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work,” added Keogh.

The company plans to design and engineer the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck in Michigan. In late 2023, Scout invested $11 million in Detroit on a Research and Development center. It will likely finalize the Traveler SUV and Terra truck’s designs in Detroit.

The company plans to manufacture its new vehicles in South Carolina, where it established a $2 billion assembly plant. Scout’s manufacturing facility is in Blythewood, South Carolina, and spans 1,600 acres. The Blythewood plant is expected to produce over 200,000 vehicles per year.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

