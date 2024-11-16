By

Tesla has officially powered on its latest Megapack project in the U.S., this time landing in Texas to help the state’s energy provider stabilize the grid.

On Friday, Tesla announced that it has officially energized a 125 MW/250 MWh Megapack project operated by Autobidder in North Texas, as announced by the company’s energy account on LinkedIn. The project is being operated in tandem with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and Tesla says the installation will help with both supporting grid stability and managing the utility provider’s accelerating load growth.

Tesla has been rapidly deploying its grid-scale Megapack batteries this year, and it has announced a number of newly operating projects around the world over the last several months. Over the summer, Tesla secured a contract for three Megapack projects totaling 15.3 GWh of energy storage across three sites, 966MWh of which is located in Texas. The sites will be operated in partnership with Intersect Power, which says that the company is aiming to have the projects commissioned within a year of announcement.

The company produces Megapacks at its “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, which has been ramping up production of the energy storage product over the last couple of years. Eventually, the company is expecting to reach a volume annual production of 10,000 Megapacks or 40 GWh. Meanwhile, Tesla is nearing completion of a Megafactory in Shanghai that will feature the same yearly production capacity after a ramp-up period, and the plant is already aiming to start shipping Megapack units in Q1.

Tesla built its 10,000th Megapack in Lathrop earlier this month, indicating that the company is progressing toward its annual production target, after it broke ground on the site in 2021 and began production in 2022. The company’s energy division has also been growing into its highest margin business, and sales growth in the sector has been outpacing that of Tesla’s automotive business—both of which were predicted by Elon Musk going into 2024.

As of the end of Q3, Tesla announced that it deployed a record-breaking 20.3 GWh of battery storage projects in the nine-month period, which was already more than the company deployed throughout all of 2023 (14.7 GWh). The figure, split between the Megapack and the Powerwall home batteries, was made up of 6.9 GWh deployed in the third quarter, 9.4 GWh in the second, and 4.1 GWh in the first three months of the year.

Tesla powers on 125MW/250MWh Megapack project in Texas