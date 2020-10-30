Tesla tops the charts in worldwide EV sales

Tesla has outsold Volkswagen, Renault, Hyundai-Kia, and BMW in electric vehicle sales in 2020 so far, new data shows.

The Elon Musk-led Tesla, based out of Silicon Valley, California, holds 18% of the total 2020 market share in EV sales. The next closest automaker is Volkswagen, with 13%.

Tesla’s 18% is comprised of 316,820 total sales so far this year, which has been heavily made up of the Model 3 and Model Y, the company’s two most popular cars. Volkswagen is sitting at 231,415 units sold through the third quarter, making it the second-most popular EV brand in the world, the EV Sales Blog showed.

Credit: EV Sales Blog

Renault, which is run by Nissan, has sold 139,987 cars so far, predominantly because of its Zoe, which is widely popular in Europe.

Tesla’s dominance in the sector has primarily been fed by the company’s EV tech, battery developments, and affordability across the world. These three subsections of Tesla’s big picture plan have led the company to become the widely-accepted leader in the sustainable transportation market. While Tesla offers some of the highest-quality EVs available on the market, the company can offer higher range ratings and better performance than other options because of its expertise in electrification.

But 2020 has not been smooth sailing completely for Tesla. The automaker has experienced its fair share of shortcomings and challenges this year, most certainly the biggest being the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down both the Fremont facility and the Giga Shanghai plant for several weeks.

However, these challenges and pieces of adversity have not stopped Tesla from having its biggest year to date. After its biggest quarter in company history, Tesla is poised to meet its 500,000 vehicle delivery goal for 2020, with another record-breaking quarter needed for the threshold to be met. With increased production rates and skyrocketing demand globally, the company has a chance to still deliver half a million of its cars in 2020, despite only having ten and a half months of production at its main facility in Northern California.

In 2020, over 1.78 million EVs have been sold and delivered to customers across the world. The widespread adoption of a new, more sustainable, and more Earth-friendly mode of transportation is available. Consumers are opting to go for EVs in place of petrol-powered machines. Tesla is leading the charge in terms of sustainable transport, and the company’s forecasted growth is an indication that Evs are undoubtedly here to stay.