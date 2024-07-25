Tesla Actual Smart Summon set for release with FSD 12.5.x: Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided an update on the upcoming rollout of Actual Smart Summon (ASS), a feature that has been teased for a rather long time. As per the CEO, Actual Smart Summon will be bundled in FSD V12.5.x releases.

Tesla has started the rollout of FSD V12.5 to consumers, and so far, the update has been receiving positive reactions from both new and veteran testers alike. Even some of FSD’s harshest critics on social media have admitted that the FSD V12.5 update represents a notable step forward in the advanced driver-assist system’s real-world performance.

Amidst videos of FSD V12.5 navigating tricky situations and operating smoothly like a human driver, Tesla Machine Learning Scientist Tony Duan stated in a post on social media platform X that the V12.5 update was the result of many late nights from the Tesla team.

“Lots of hard work and many late nights went into the making of FSD 12.5, from across the team. Many ideas were simplified and re-worked from first principles. Hope everyone has a chance to try it out. It’s a release we’re proud of,” the Tesla ML Scientist wrote.

The Tesla ML Scientist’s post received quite a lot of traction, with some EV community members asking about upcoming features that are yet to be released to consumers. These include Actual Smart Summon, which is expected to give Teslas the ability to smoothly unpark, navigate a parking lot, and pick up their passengers without a person in the driver’s seat. As per Musk in a post on X, Actual Smart Summon will be bundled with the FSD V12.5.x, which is expected to be released next month.

“Yes. Technically ASS is separate code, but it will be bundled with 12.5.x next month,” Musk wrote in his post on X.

If Tesla is able to release Actual Smart Summon next month, FSD users will likely turn their attention to the release of Banish, which is expected to give Teslas the ability to park themselves without a person in the driver’s seat. With Actual Smart Summon, Banish, and FSD V12.5.x, Tesla really does seem to be closing in on Elon Musk’s Robotaxi aspirations.

