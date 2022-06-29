Tesla Autopilot workers confirm mass layoff in San Mateo office

By

Tesla’s mass layoffs reached the Autopilot team in San Mateo. Autopilot workers have started posting the news on LinkedIn.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Tesla laid off about 200 Autopilot workers from its San Mateo office. San Mateo had around 350 employees before the recent layoffs. Tesla transferred some of the San Mateo staff to a nearby facility in previous weeks.

The Autopilot team in San Mateo worked on customer vehicle data, specifically data labeling, for Tesla’s autonomous driver assistance features. According to a source, most of the employees Tesla laid off were hourly workers from the Autopilot Team. Most of the San Mateo office staff were data annotation specialists who held hourly positions.

One data annotation specialist, Caesar Rosas, shared that he received the news of Tesla’s layoffs recently. He stated that almost everyone working at Tesla’s San Mateo branch was laid off, adding that he didn’t get to say goodbye to his coworkers.

Data annotation specialists weren’t the only ones laid off. Yesim Yaramis, who worked as a Cyber Security Analyst in San Mateo, was also laid off. Based on Yaramis’ announcement, her work seemed to focus more on Tesla’s sustainable energy goals.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk stated that Tesla planned to cut 10% of salaried staff and increase hourly workers.

“Tesla is reducing the salaried workforce roughly 10% over the next probably three months or so. We expect to grow our hourly workforce, and I should be quite clear that we expect to grow our hourly workforce. But we grew very fast on the salaried side. And we grew a little too fast in some areas, and so it requires a reduction in the salaried workforce,” Musk explained.

“We’re about two-thirds hourly and one-third salary. So I guess technically, a 10% reduction in the salaried workforce is only roughly a 3%, 3.5% reduction in total headcount,” he elaborated.

