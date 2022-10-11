tesla-china-model-s-model-x-tax-exemption
Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles approved for tax exemption in China

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released the next batch of electric vehicles eligible for the vehicle purchase tax exemption. The list included the refresh Tesla Model S and Model X. 

According to the MIIT catalog, the Model S and Model X units eligible for the tax exemption have 100 kWh battery packs. The list also hints that the Plaid version of the Model S and Model X will be arriving to China soon. 

Credit: zhongwhen2005

The catalog includes two Model S variants: MSP2P and MSP2LR. The MSP2P variant weighs 2,183 kg and has a total range of 672 km. The MSP2LR variant weighs 2,089 kg and has a total range of 715 km. The Plaid variant would likely weigh more since it has an extra motor. 

There are two variants listed for the Model X: MXP2P and MXP2LR. The MXP2P weighs 2,468 kg and has a total range of 664 km. The Long Range Model X variant weighs 2,373 kg and has a total range of 700 km. 

First Tesla Model S Plaid spotted in China

Tesla China Model S and Model X deliveries

The Model S and Model X vehicles’ purchase tax exemption suggests that Tesla might start delivering its flagship cars in China soon.

News of the tax exemption shortly follows the sighting of the first Tesla Model S Plaid in China. Tesla China has kept mum about the Plaid’s appearance, but the MIIT tax exemption catalog hints that Model S and Model X deliveries are imminent. 

Many customers have been waiting a long time for their Model S and Model X reservations. Model S and Model X deliveries in China might slightly boost Tesla’s Q4 2022 numbers, ending the year strong. 

Are you a Model S and Model X reservation holder in China? I’d like to hear from you! Contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

