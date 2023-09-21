Tesla Cybertruck gets new blue digital camo wrap

By

The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted with a brand new wrap that is a slight modification from past coverings the automaker has put on the all-electric pickup. The new blue digital camo wrap was spotted in the Bay Area, where the company has been driving the Cybertruck for months as initial deliveries are set to begin soon.

The Tesla Cybertruck is covered in Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, but CEO Elon Musk has said that the vehicle can be wrapped in any color or pattern.

We’ve seen a few of these patterns over the past few months as Tesla has equipped several camouflage wraps on the Cybertruck, varying in colors, tone, and appearance.

It has also been wrapped like other trucks on the market, like a Ford F-150.

Now, the truck has gotten a new look, and for the first time, we’re seeing it wrapped in a color other than a variation of grey as the Cybertruck is sporting a new blue digital camo.

It is a completely new look from Tesla on this Cybertruck, and it is garnering plenty of attention from those who are patiently awaiting the arrival of the all-electric pickup to the market.

Other camo wraps Tesla has brought to the Cybertruck have offered interesting looks at what will be possible in terms of those who ordered the vehicle but have no intention of keeping it standard.

Although Tesla has brought several wrap designs and now a new color, there is still some speculation as to how the company will offer the custom designs, especially as it has yet to release any details on available configurations, pricing, or the release date.

Even still, the Cybertruck is already one of the most unique vehicles that has ever been designed in the history of passenger vehicles. The wraps that will be available and put on the Cybertruck will give those who buy the pickup their own unique rendition of the vehicle, although some may aim to keep the classic look that Tesla has teased us with for the past four years.

Tesla is still planning to make its first deliveries of the Cybertruck by the end of the year, but the car needs to go through the regulatory process with the EPA and NHTSA, and we are still awaiting word of whether it has gone through emissions processes and official crash testing.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck gets new blue digital camo wrap