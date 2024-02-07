Apparent Tesla Cybertruck endurance test setup spotted in Giga Nevada

By

The Cybertruck is already being delivered to customers, but it appears that Tesla is still in the process of testing and refining the all-electric pickup truck. This was hinted at in a recent sighting of the Tesla Cybertruck in the Giga Nevada Semi facility.

As could be seen in the video, which was shared on X by Tesla Giga Nevada watcher @HinrichsZane, the company seems to have hooked up a Cybertruck to a trailer. While seeing the Cybertruck with a trailer is nothing new, there is something quite unique with the electric pickup that was sighted at Giga Nevada’s Tesla Semi site.

As observed by the Tesla watcher, the Cybertruck’s trailer in the video was loaded with concrete blocks similar to those that the company has used in the past for the Tesla Semi. Sightings of the Tesla Semi prior to its first deliveries suggested that concrete blocks were used by the EV maker to simulate heavy loads for the Class 8 all-electric truck. With this in mind, EV enthusiasts have speculated that Tesla may be conducting some endurance testing for the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck + trailer with concrete blocks spotted at Tesla Giga Nevada Semi Facility – Is the same team that is endurance testing the Tesla semi now endurance testing the Cybertruck? pic.twitter.com/34Vp196bsy — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) February 7, 2024

While the Cybertruck, particularly its top-tier Cyberbeast variant, has been criticized for being released with a lower range than expected, the Tesla Semi is a vehicle that is reportedly performing well within its range expectations. Thus, if there is a team from Tesla that could probably help tune the all-electric pickup for maximum range and endurance, it would probably be the team that is behind the company’s Class 8 truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently listed with three variants: a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant that has an estimated 250 miles of range, a Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant that has an estimated range of 340 miles per charge, and the tri-motor Cyberbeast, which is listed with an estimated range of 320 miles per charge. For context, Tesla’s 2019 estimates listed the Cybertruck AWD with a range of 300+ miles per charge, and the tri-motor Cybertruck with a range of 500+ miles per charge.

With Tesla’s range extender for the Cybertruck, the AWD variant is expected to achieve a range of over 470 miles per charge. The Cyberbeast is expected to achieve a range of more than 440 miles per charge when equipped with the range extender.

