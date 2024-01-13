Tesla highlights Cybertruck ‘taking a dump’ with the help of cinder blocks

By

The Cybertruck offers a pretty unique take on an electric pickup, though a brief, new video from Tesla emphasizes that it can take a beating just like any other work truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck account on X shared a video of the Cybertruck “taking a dump” this week, showing a Bobcat as it dumps a huge pile of cinder blocks into the vehicle’s bed. You can see significant movement from the Cybertruck’s suspension when the blocks hit the truck bed, though as the page shared in a photo of the bed following up on the post, the pickup was “All good” after the experiment.

One Tesla employee, Wes Morrill, noted that the truck bed is built from a sheet-molded composite material that gives it such a high level of durability. The Tesla Cybertruck also has a payload capacity of 2,500 lbs, as can be seen on the automaker’s website, and many have speculated as to whether the peculiar-looking vehicle can be used in rugged work environments.

Tesla and early drivers of the Cybertruck have pointed to its ruggedness in multiple ways since initial deliveries began, including demos showing off the bullet-tested, stainless steel exterior, drives through the elements, off-roading tests and more. The electric pickup also features a towing capacity of up to 11,000 lbs, and drivers of other trucks have noted that the vehicle is still pretty quick while pulling a heavy load.

Earlier this week, reports showed that Tesla has begun Cybertruck deliveries to non-employees, after most of the units delivered in the past several weeks went out to employees and celebrities. The Cybertruck has also been leaving the Gigafactory Texas outbound lot about as quickly as they arrive, as many receive their units of the “Foundation Series” launch edition of the truck.

