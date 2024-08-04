Tesla Cybertruck seen testing FSD Supervised ahead of release

By

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Florida with drivers seemingly testing Full Self-Driving (FSD) last week, ahead of the company’s launch of the software for the unique electric pickup.

Ahead of the launch of FSD Supervised for the Cybertruck, expected later this month, Chuck Cook spotted Tesla advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) operators testing the software with the Cybertruck in Florida on Thursday. The sighting comes as Tesla has been rolling out FSD v12.5 in recent weeks, with the version expected to be the first that goes out to the Cybertruck.

Cook has been known in the Tesla community for his FSD videos and his now-well-known tests of the unprotected left turn, and he has regularly spotted ADAS operators from the company as they test certain maneuvers.

Last Sunday during a virtual speech for the X Takeover event in California, Musk said that the Cybertruck would be getting FSD in the next “two to four-ish” weeks, depending on how tests go. Tesla has slowly been rolling out its FSD Supervised v12.5, starting with HW4-equipped Model Y vehicles before the company starts deploying the version to a broader group of vehicles.

Although Tesla has already started deploying FSD v12.5.1 and v12.5.1.1 over the past two weeks, the company has still yet to expand the software to HW3 vehicles, though Musk says it’s estimated to happen this week.

Late last year, Musk noted that the Cybertruck was the “lowest priority for FSD,” simply due to the fact that there was a significantly lower volume of the vehicles on the road than those of the rest of the company’s lineup.

Tesla has been ramping up Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and the company just started offering test drives for the electric vehicle (EV) a couple of weeks ago.

