Tesla files permit for 22k sq. ft. “Cyber Cafeteria” at Giga Texas

Tesla appears to be putting in some effort to ensure that its staff at Giga Texas is well supported. To this end, Tesla has filed a permit to build a rather expansive cafeteria for its workers at the complex — one that seems to be inspired by the company’s all-electric pickup truck.

As seen in a form from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project is listed as the “Cyber Cafeteria.” The estimated cost of the project is $10.5 million, and it would involve some renovation and alteration work. This suggests that the Cyber Cafeteria would be replacing an existing facility in the Giga Texas complex.

Overall, the Cyber Cafeteria will feature 22,639 square feet of space, which is pretty spacious in its own right. The project is expected to start on October 25, 2023, and its completion date is listed at May 1, 2024. By the time the Cyber Cafeteria is completed, the production of the Cybertruck may also be hitting its stride.

While the Cyber Cafeteria only has a filing for now, it would not be surprising if renders of the facility are also shared online in the coming months. Considering its name, the cafeteria would probably not look out of place in a cyberpunk setting, just like the Cybertruck itself.

Tesla is expected to hold the first delivery event of the Cybertruck this fourth quarter. Following this, the all-electric pickup truck would likely see a steady ramp until it reaches mass production. Elon Musk has shared his estimates for the Cybertruck’s ramp, with the CEO noting that serious volumes of the vehicle will likely be produced in 2024.

The Cyber Cafeteria will be very busy when it becomes operational. After all, Jason Shawhan, Tesla’s director of manufacturing at Giga Texas, noted during a keynote address at the State of Manufacturing conference that the facility now has over 20,000 employees. And when the Cybertruck is fully ramped, Shawhan stated that the factory could hit 60,000 workers.

