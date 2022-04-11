Tesla’s Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board of directors

By

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has announced that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will not be part of Twitter’s Board of Directors on April 9. The Twitter CEO did acknowledge Elon Musk’s position as the company’s biggest stakeholder, noting that it “will always value input from our shareholders.”

Musk’s inclusion into the Twitter Board of Directors was announced earlier this month, following the publication of SEC filings that revealed he acquired a 9.2% stake in the social media company. Musk’s stake effectively made him Twitter’s single largest shareholder. A seat on the Twitter Board would have limited his take in the company to 14.9% only.

Following are the contents of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s announcement:

Team,

Elon Musk has decided not to join our board. Here’s what I can share about what happened.

The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat.

We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.

There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.

Elon Musk has taken to tweeting the changes he believes Twitter should implement to improve the platform, both in terms of business and for user experience. For instance, he suggested turning the Twitter SF HQ into a homeless shelter, to which 91.3% of polls participants said yes. In an interesting and puzzling turn of events, Jeff Bezos agreed with Elon Musk’s idea. The Amazon head even advised that Twitter should turn only half of its HQ into a homeless shelter so employees could easily volunteer.

