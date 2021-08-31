Tesla’s Elon Musk pledges to expedite service center openings

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently pledged to expedite the company’s ramp of its physical service centers, even as the company expands its mobile service fleet.

A Tesla Model 3 Performance owner asked Elon Musk when Tesla would open more service centers in the Northeastern United States. The owner, @JeffTutorials, informed Musk that he received a wait time of three or more weeks for just an appointment with a service center. Jeff wanted to replace the front upper control arm of his Model 3 and believed it could not be done via Tesla Mobile Service.

“Thank[s] for bringing this up. Tesla will expedite service center openings. Have you tried our mobile service that comes to you,” replied Elon Musk.

Thank for bringing this up. Tesla will expedite service center openings. Have you tried our mobile service that comes to you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

As Tesla’s fleet grows, it may be time to focus more on delivering quality service and more service options. Currently, Tesla has service centers in 39 countries worldwide. In the US, Tesla has service centers in at least 34 different states. Some states only have one Tesla Service Center.

According to the New World Encyclopedia, Northeast US consists of nine states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. There are no listed Tesla Service Centers in Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont.

Only one Tesla Service Center is listed in Rhode Island and Connecticut. New Jersey has four Tesla Service Centers, while Pennsylvania has three. New York has the most Tesla Service Centers in Northeast US with seven. That’s a total of 20 Tesla Service Centers in the Northeastern United States. For perspective, California alone has 39 Tesla Service Centers.

During the Q4 2020 earnings call, Automotive Director Jerome Guillen said Tesla hoped that the Mobile Service team would address 50% of customer service needs in 2021. According to Guillen, Tesla planned to open 46 new service centers in North America in the first half of 2021. In retrospect, 46 service centers may not be enough to accommodate Tesla’s growing customer base in the United States, and even more would be needed to address service needs around the globe.

Tesla is working with third-party repair shops to deliver service to customers. However, it would take experience and knowledgeable technicians to service a Tesla properly.

Lately, Tesla seems to be considering other service options it can provide to owners as its customer base grows. Last week, Tesla quietly debuted service subscriptions, which included a diagnostic software package that could help owners make minor repairs on their own at home.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla’s Elon Musk pledges to expedite service center openings