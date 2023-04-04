Tesla and Elon Musk passed up on 2023 ‘World’s Greatest Disruptors’ list

By

Newsweek has published its annual “World’s Greatest Disruptors” list for the automotive industry, notably excluding both Tesla and Elon Musk.

No matter how you view Tesla CEO Elon Musk, his impact on the automotive industry and the world is clear, and at no time has it been more so than this year. Every significant automaker globally now plans to produce electric vehicles, and the man and company that started this process were Elon Musk and Tesla. Nonetheless, Musk’s impact is still debated, which is on clear display today, as Newsweek passed up on the CEO and his company on its annual “World’s Greatest Disruptors” list.

Newsweek’s Disruptors list comprises nine categories, including both brands and their executives. This year’s winners are as follows:

Visionary of the Year Award – Oliver Zipse , Chairman of the Board of BMW

, Chairman of the Board of BMW Executive of the Year Award – Akio Toyoda , Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Corporation

, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Corporation Designer of the Year Award – Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group

R&D Team of the Year Award – BMW

Powertrain of the Year Award – Lucid Motors

Marketing of the Year Award – Genesis

Sustainability of the Year Award – Lamborghini

The Technology of the Year Award – Ford Pro

Legacy of Disruption Award – Torsten Muller -Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce

“These auto disruptors are changing not just the way we drive but the way we live,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “Most of us spend a lot of time in our cars. Our honorees are making cars more sustainable, safer, more accessible, more comfortable and even more interactive.”

Ironically, Tesla has won numerous awards and recognitions globally for its focus on sustainability, safety, and accessibility. Most recently, Tesla outlined how it continues to reduce its global carbon emissions and rare earth materials use at its Investor Day event earlier this year, both of which are industry-leading actions.

Further, Tesla’s most popular models, the Model 3 and Model Y, have consistently been awarded top safety scores in Europe and the United States.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Tesla vehicles have become more accessible than ever, not only because of software improvements but also because of incredible price cuts. These dramatic improvements have allowed more people to electrify transport globally than ever before.

There is no doubt that Tesla has a lot of work to do to achieve its goals of carbon neutrality and helping shift the world to an “electrified economy.” Nonetheless, the company and its founder’s absence from traditional awards is troubling. Hopefully, the work that Tesla has put in to improve humanity can be recognized in the near future, but there is no doubt that with or without the awards, the effects of Tesla’s actions are being felt worldwide.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Tesla and Elon Musk passed up on 2023 ‘World’s Greatest Disruptors’ list