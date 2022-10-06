By

General Motors (GM) recently welcomed former Tesla executive Jon McNeill to its Board of Directors. Based on McNeill’s comments after the announcement, he will play a significant role in GM’s efforts to increase its presence in the EV market.

“General Motors and Mary Barra are marching towards an electric future. I’m super excited to be a part of this iconic U.S. company’s transition to a zero-emissions world,” McNeill commented on his LinkedIn.

Mcneill is the co-founder and CEO of Dvx Ventures, which focuses on scaling businesses that positively impact the world. Between 2015 and 2018, he served as Tesla’s President of Global Sales, Marketing, Government Relations, and Delivery & Service.

Given his experience at Tesla, the new GM Board member might provide useful insights about the EV market to the legacy automaker. GM plans to reach 1 million units of EV capacity by 2025. It has already started investing in its all-electric lineup by upgrading its factories and securing battery material for EVs.

For instance, General Motors invested in new stamping and press lines for EV manufacturing last month. It invested $491 million on two press lines for its plant in Indiana. In July, GM announced an agreement with Tesla supplier LG Chem. The deal would provide GM with enough active cathode material for 5 million electric cars.

McNeill’s entrance into GM’s Board is timely. Last week, General Motors discussed seeing strong demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV. GM stated that the Bolt EV’s demand was outpacing supply because of its new pricing strategy. The Chevy Bolt EV base trim costs under $30,000, likely enticing buyers interested in an affordable electric vehicle.

In addition to the strong demand for the Bolt EV, General Motors is preparing for a massive electric vehicle push in 2023. Earlier this month, GM announced plans to pause the production of the GMC Hummer EV for several weeks. During the production pause, the legacy automaker wants to upgrade its Factory ZERO.

