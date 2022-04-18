Tesla FSD Beta now has over 100k drivers in the program

By

Tesla’s FSD Beta program has over 100,000 drivers actively participating, Elon Musk revealed during his TED interview. Musk also stated that Tesla would achieve full-self driving this year — this time, he is more confident.

Chris Anderson hosted Elon Musk during his latest TED talk interview. Anderson asked about Musk’s latest timeline for Tesla to achieve full self-driving. The TED host clarified that by “achieving full self-driving” he meant Tesla cars could drive around most cities without human interventions, safer than a human driver.

“Yes, I mean, the car currently drives me around Austin most of the time with no interventions,” Musk replied. And we have over 100,000 people in our full self-driving beta program.”

Anderson delved deeper into the development of Tesla’s self-driving program to better understand why Musk’s previous one-year or two-year timeline for the autonomous software didn’t reach fruition. Musk explained there were “so many false dawns” in the self-driving program. There were plenty of times when Tesla believed it was making actual progress. He said that Tesla’s progress was like a log curve.

Speaking about log curves, Elon Musk told Anderson: “It goes up — you know — sort of fairly straight away. And then it starts tailing off, and you start getting diminishing returns.”

Musk shared that Tesla’s journey with full self-driving was a series of log curves for a bit where it felt like they were making strides, but then progress seemed to hit a ceiling, and they’d have to start again. However, it appears that Tesla has gone down the right path now.

“And ultimately, These things — you know — in retrospect, they seem obvious, but in order to solve full self-driving properly, you actually have to solve real-world AI,” Musk said.

Vector lanes is a particularly significant architectural improvement to Tesla AI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The realization that Tesla has to solve real-world AI led to adoption and further developments of Tesla Vision — the company’s camera-only strategy for autonomous driving. With Tesla Vision, the company’s cars function more like a human with eyes. So for Tesla, neural nets act as the brain, and the cameras act as eyes — a connection that has ultimately led to Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus.

Elon Musk believes that with the current architecture, Tesla can increase the probability of vehicles avoiding an accident compared to a human driver behind the wheel. He attributed his confidence in the new architecture to Tesla reaching high-quality unified vector space for full self-driving.

Watch Elon Musk’s recent TED talk with Chris Anderson below!

