GM reveals Hummer EV: $80k starting price, 200 kWh battery, up to 350 mile range, ‘Crabwalk,’ and more

General Motors has officially launched the GMC Hummer EV, the veteran automaker’s answer to the Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T, and the upcoming Ford F-150 Electric. A look at the features and specs of the massive all-electric truck shows that GM means business.

At first glance, the Hummer EV looks every bit like its namesake, which, ironically enough, was one of the vehicles that ushered in the extinction of the EV1, GM’s modern electric car. It’s a behemoth of a vehicle like Hummers of years past, and it exudes toughness from the ground up. The Hummer EV has an intimidating stance, making it evident that GM is looking to establish the vehicle as a formidable force in the all-electric pickup truck market.

The Hummer EV will be offered in four trims: the Edition 1, the EV3X, the EV2X, and the EV2. The rollout of the vehicle will be done in four phases too, with the Edition 1 rolling out next year and the rest of the lineup being released at a later date — some at a significantly later date.

Hummer EV Edition 1

The Hummer EV Edition 1 will be equipped with three electric motors that provide the vehicle with 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle is fitted with a 200-kWh Ultium battery pack, giving it an estimated range of over 350 miles per charge. Fast charging is supported up to 350 kW thanks to its 800-volt architecture, allowing the Hummer EV to gain 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Performance-wise, the Hummer EV Edition 1 is not a slouch, with GM stating that the all-electric truck will be capable of going from 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds thanks to a driving mode that the veteran automaker calls “Watts to Freedom.” The Hummer EV’s massive size does not mean that it’s not nimble either, with GM releasing the vehicle with 4-wheel steering features and a “Crabwalk” function, which would help the truck navigate tight spaces.

Other unique goodies are available on the Edition 1, which as an “Infinity Roof” with modular, transparent sky panels, unique badging in the interior, and a white exterior.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 starts at $112,595.

Hummer EV3X

After the Edition 1 rolls out next year, the Hummer EV3X will be released in the fall of 2022. The EV3X, just like the Edition 1, will be fitted with three electric motors, but it is estimated to have only 300+ miles of range per charge. While the vehicle is not listed with the Edition 1’s “Watts to Freedom” driving mode, it is still an impressive truck with 800 horsepower and 9,500 lb-ft of torque.

Features like Crabwalk, adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring, “Adrenaline Mode,” 4-wheel steering, and GM’s SuperCruise are standard on the Hummer EV3X.

The Hummer EV3X starts at $99,995.

Hummer EV2X

The Hummer EV2X is expected to be available on Spring 2023. Unlike the EV3X and the Edition 1, the Hummer EV2X will only be equipped with two electric motors that enable 625 horsepower and 7,400 lb-ft of torque. Similar to its EV3X sibling, the EV2X is estimated to have a range of 300+ miles per charge.

The EV2X is still quite robust with features, with still having features like Crabwalk, 4-wheel steering, and an adaptive air suspension system that allows the truck to navigate tricky, off-road terrain. It does, however, not have torque vectoring features.

The Hummer EV2X starts at $89,995.

Hummer EV2

The base Hummer EV2 will not be available until Spring 2024, making it over three years away. Like the EV2X, the EV2 has two electric motors that produce 625 horsepower and 7,400 lb-ft of torque. Despite its entry-level status, the Hummer EV2 is still well-equipped with features as well, including Supercruise, an “Adrenaline Mode” and 22″ wheels with 35″ tires.

The EV2, however, has the least range in the Hummer EV lineup, with the vehicle having a rather conservative 250+ miles of range per charge. It also lacks some key features that make the EV2X, EV3X, and Edition 1 very compelling, such as Crabwalk, adaptive air suspension, and 4-wheel steering.

The base Hummer EV starts at $79,995.

Watch GM’s unveiling of the Hummer EV in the video below.