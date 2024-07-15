Tesla Giga Berlin meeting highlights works council stress, 65,000 lost mugs

By

A recent staff meeting at Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg highlighted union pressure following the company’s latest works council election, along with as many as 65,000 mugs that have disappeared from the plant.

During a staff meeting a few weeks ago, Tesla Giga Berlin Director of Manufacturing Andre Thierig said that as many as 65,000 mugs had disappeared from the plant since it began production in March 2022, according to the German publication Handelsblatt, which obtained audio recordings of the meeting.

“I’m just going to give you a figure,” Thierig said during the meeting, which took place on July 4 (via DW). “We’ve bought 65,000 coffee mugs since we started production here. 65.000! Statistically speaking, each of you already has five Ikea coffee cups at home.

“I’m really tired of approving orders to buy more coffee cups,” he added, to which employees laughed and applauded.

At the time of writing, Thierig has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for comment on the mugs, though he did reference the original story in a recent post on his LinkedIn page. Rather, he directed away from the media’s recent attention on the mugs, and instead toward Giga Berlin’s new Giga Gym for employees.

“Whilst the whole world thinks we are only busy with mugs, we actually care about the most important asset of our Gigafactory – our people,” Thierig wrote in the post. “We listened to their feedback and finally finished our newest employee facility.

“Today, we celebrated the pre-opening of our Giga Gym! Surely one of the coolest spots in the entire factory. Great design and great work by all involved teams. It is going to be fun!”

The Handelsblatt report also shared details regarding Giga Berlin’s recent works council election held in March, another item addressed in the recorded meeting. Since then, some at the factory have expressed negative sentiments toward union IG Metall, including re-elected Works Council Head Michaela Schmitz.

“I’m trying to put it charmingly,” Schmitz said during the meeting. “Unfortunately, we have members of the works council here who tend to allow themselves to be exploited by the union from outside.

“And they’re trying to assert the interests of the union along the way. In the end, of course, this prevents us from achieving great results for you again.”

The news comes after IG Metall candidates secured the most seats in the March works council election, but not enough to be a majority.

IG Metall’s candidates gained 3,516 votes in the election, while candidates from a rival group called Giga United garnered 3,201 votes. A third group, dubbed One Team, landed 1,106 votes. Thierig went on to thank employees for having such a high voter turnout, and for opting not to unionize Giga Berlin.

“In the works council election that has just ended, the majority of our workforce spoke out against a trade union works council,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I would like to thank all employees for a high voter turnout of almost 80% and their vote for an independent future for the Gigafactory of Berlin-Brandenburg. We will continue to master all challenges together in the future.”

