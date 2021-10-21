Tesla Gigafactory Berlin gets delayed for another month

By

Tesla Giga Berlin will have to delay the start of Model Y production just a little more. Brandenburg’s State Office for the Environment decided to repeat the discussion procedure for Tesla’s final permit.

Tesla Giga Berlin will likely be delayed for another month as a result of these developments. Another round of discussions about the company’s final permit approval will start on November 2, 2021. According to Brandenburg’s Ministry of the Environment, the State Office of the Environment thought it would be best to repeat the procedure to ensure that Tesla’s final permit is legally sound.

The State Office of the Environment decided to start new discussions after criticism from local environment associations Naturschutzbund (Nabu) and the Brandenburg Green League. The environmental associations believed that the Office did not meet the requirements for announcing the schedule for online discussions about Tesla’s final permit.

Nabu and the Brandenburg Green League claimed that the State Office of the Environment did not announce the online discussion at least one week in advance as required. The new discussion will be announced on October 25, hopefully meeting the necessary requirements.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk shared his hopes to start Giga Berlin Model Y production by December during Giga Fest. The new discussion may delay Tesla’s final permit, cutting it very close to December.

At the recent TSLA earnings call, Tesla CFO Zack Kirkhorn stated that the company still aims to produce some cars in Giga Berlin and Giga Texas by the end of the year.

“You know, we’ve talked about this a bit, you know, the unknown unknowns, new factories, new vehicle designs, new technologies, new locations, new teams. So, you know, there is quite an execution journey ahead of us,” told Kirkhorn to Jed Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity.

“But that remains our target, and all of our plans are oriented around that. We — for — we should not expect for us to deliver cars by the end of 2021 from these factories even if we do produce them — so homologation, regulatory reasons,” he said.

