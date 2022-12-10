Tesla continues hiring ramp for Optimus Bot

Tesla is looking to expand its team working on the Optimus Bot. Posts from LinkedIn and Twitter by the team show that Tesla’s Optimus Bot team is hiring for a variety of positions.
Julian Ibarz, a senior staff engineer working on the Tesla Bot, shared on both Twitter and LinkedIn that the team is hiring.
“If you want to work with me on teaching humanoid robots to do anything, follow this link,” he wrote.
He shared another link listing the many roles his team is looking for. “This is the right time to join if you want to have a large impact on the direction of the team that will ship 1000s of humanoid robots in the next few years.”
The first link was a job posting titled Deep Learning Manipulation Engineer, Tesla Bot. If hired, job applicants will do at least one of the following:
- Design and develop our learned robotic manipulation software stack and algorithms.
- Develop robotic manipulation capabilities including but not limited to (re)grasping, pick-and-place, and more dexterous behaviors to enable useful work in both structured and unstructured environments.
- Model robotic manipulation processes to enable analysis, simulation, planning, and controls
- Reason about uncertainty due to measurements and physical interaction with the environment, and develop algorithms that adapt well to imperfect information.
- Assist with overall software architecture design, including designing interfaces between subsystems
- Ship production quality, safety-critical software.
- Collaborate with a team of exceptional individuals laser-focused on bringing useful bi-ped humanoid robots into the real world.
The other link shared a list of Tesla Bot-related jobs, including internships and engineering positions. Ibarz also shared a link to Tesla’s recent AI Day part 2 for those interested in seeing what the team is doing.
In addition to Ibarz’s tweet, Tim Zaman, an engineering manager at Tesla, pointed out that the Tesla Autopilot team is basically the AI team. “If there is any company that will ship an actual humanoid robot, it’d be Tesla,” Zaman said.
The "Tesla Autopilot" team is basically the "Tesla AI" team these days, given cross pollination and synergy between different tracks, like eg the TeslaBot. Esp true for AI Infra.
If there is any company that will ship an actual humanoid robot it'd be Tesla. https://t.co/2fQY1Qpp9i
— Tim Zaman (@tim_zaman) December 10, 2022
