By

Tesla is looking to expand its team working on the Optimus Bot. Posts from LinkedIn and Twitter by the team show that Tesla’s Optimus Bot team is hiring for a variety of positions.

Julian Ibarz, a senior staff engineer working on the Tesla Bot, shared on both Twitter and LinkedIn that the team is hiring.

“If you want to work with me on teaching humanoid robots to do anything, follow this link,” he wrote.

He shared another link listing the many roles his team is looking for. “This is the right time to join if you want to have a large impact on the direction of the team that will ship 1000s of humanoid robots in the next few years.”

Design and develop our learned robotic manipulation software stack and algorithms.

Develop robotic manipulation capabilities including but not limited to (re)grasping, pick-and-place, and more dexterous behaviors to enable useful work in both structured and unstructured environments.

Model robotic manipulation processes to enable analysis, simulation, planning, and controls

Reason about uncertainty due to measurements and physical interaction with the environment, and develop algorithms that adapt well to imperfect information.

Assist with overall software architecture design, including designing interfaces between subsystems

Ship production quality, safety-critical software.

Collaborate with a team of exceptional individuals laser-focused on bringing useful bi-ped humanoid robots into the real world.

Tesla continues hiring ramp for Optimus Bot