Massive Tesla delivery train spotted in Europe

A massive Tesla delivery train was spotted in Europe this week. Tesla is gearing up for massive Q4 deliveries as we approach the last few weeks of 2022. Analysts have pointed out that Tesla’s successful quarter depends on the successful delivery of vehicles to Europe. With Tesla vehicles such as the Plaid Models S and X being spotted in Europe, it seems that Tesla is on track.

A video of a Tesla delivery train filled with vehicles was spotted in Europe this week by Luc Waterlot, who shared that video on Twitter. Stanford H. shared the video on LinkedIn, noting that even though it was unconfirmed, this line of vehicles was en route to Norway from Giga Berlin.

“Either way, this is great to see,” he said.

Tesla has been setting records in Norway, the global leader in electric vehicle adoption, this year. In November, data reflected that Tesla is preparing for another record-breaking quarter. Citing data from Roland Pircher, Mathias Fens pointed out that Tesla had been setting these records. Both gentlemen mentioned are investors in Tesla’s stock.

“Some might call Tesla the ‘Crazy Train,’ but this is the ‘Delivery Train, ‘ Stanford wrote on LinkedIn. “While deliveries by semi-trucks are still needed (likely for the last mile), a more efficient method is via the massively long train lines you see here.”

Luc told Teslarati that it wasn’t the first time he’s seen this but that seeing it was “nice and amazing!”

