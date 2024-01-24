Tesla Model 3 Highland deliveries in Australia may resume within a week

By

Tesla Model 3 Highland deliveries in Australia are expected to resume within a week. The Texas-based automaker sent a letter to affected Model 3 reservation holders and provided an update on their deliveries.

“Thank you for your patience as we navigate the technical compliance matter that caused the cancellation of your Model 3 delivery appointment,” wrote Tesla to customers in Australia.

“We are pleased to advise that we are finalizing this matter by ensuring access to the vehicle’s rear-center seat top-tether restraint anchorage point. At this time, we expect to recommence deliveries in the coming week, where your order will be prioritized for delivery. Once again, we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, and we look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your Model 3 as soon as possible,” Tesla said.

Tesla paused Model 3 Highland deliveries in Australia from the close of business on January 17, 2024. The delivery pause was related to a potential breach in compliance with the Australian Design Rules (ADR). The upgraded Tesla Model 3 did not have an accessible rear seat top-tether anchor point based on ADR rules. The rear seat top-tether anchor point is used to secure car seats for children.

Tesla’s deliveries in Australia have been challenging in recent months. Previously, a cargo ship carrying Model Y vehicles could not deliver Tesla units because of a stink bug infestation on board.

