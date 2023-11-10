Lucid auctions exclusive Air Kingdom Dream Edition units

By

Lucid Group, Inc. is auctioning two Lucid Air Kingdom Dream Edition units. The company is only producing 93 Air Kingdom Dream Editions. It will auction #1 and #93 in the Lucid Air Kingdom Dream Edition collection.

Lucid shares that the Air Kingdom Dream Edition is a Dual-Motor AWD variant with a max power of up to 1,111 HP. It can run 0-100 km/h (0-62 miles/hour) in 2.7 seconds. The company’s exclusive Lucid Air has a maximum range between 799 and 883 km (496 to 549 miles) based on the WLTP standard.

The Lucid Air Kingdom Dream Edition has an Eureka Gold Exterior paint with shades of gray and black for the interior, called Santa Monica. It comes with 21″ Aero Dream wheels. Below are the features of the Air Kingdom Dream Edition.

Lucid’s auction celebrates the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia. All proceeds from the auction will go to the DSCA Charity, an organization dedicated to rehabilitating and training children with Down Syndrome. DSCA also provides support to the families of children with Down Syndrome.

The auction started on November 8 for the #1 Lucid Air Kingdom Dream Edition. Bidding for the #1 unit will end on November 11 at 9:00 p.m. As of this writing, there have been two bids, with the last at SAR 885,000 ($235,944.69). The bids are in increments of SAR 5,000 ($1,333.02).

Bids for #93 of the Lucid Air Kingdom Dream Edition will begin on November 10 at 1:00 p.m. It will close on November 12 at 5:00 p.m.

“Celebrate the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia with a unique collectible car that holds a significant piece of the country’s history. Lucid has contributed towards achieving the vision of Saudi Arabia, and to commemorate this milestone, they are proud to launch a limited edition of the car. Experience the exclusivity of this offer and be a part of this historic moment by owning one. All auction proceeds from the sale of the limited edition car will go to the Down Syndrome Charitable Association,” stated Lucid.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Lucid auctions exclusive Air Kingdom Dream Edition units