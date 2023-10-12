Tesla Model 3 Highland RHD displayed in Hong Kong

By

The right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the Tesla Model 3 Highland was recently displayed in Hong Kong. Tesla recently opened the doors to its Giga Museum in Hong Kong SAR, where the refresh Model 3 was displayed.

Tesla sells the Model 3 Highland’s Dual-Motor AWD Long Range variant in Hong Kong. The refresh Model 3 has a starting price of HK $328,300. As of this writing, Tesla’s estimated delivery time for the Model 3 Highland is Q4 2023.

Experience upgraded Model 3 and explore the newly unveiled Giga Museum



Now ready in Hong Kong SAR!

A member of Tesla Owners UK visited the Tesla Model 3 Highland RHD at Hong Kong’s Giga Museum. The member expects their RHD Model 3 Highland delivery by the end of December. Photos of the refresh Model 3 RHD at Giga Museum show Tesla’s pristine work on the vehicle’s build.

The RHD Model 3’s display at Tesla’s Giga Museum teases upcoming deliveries for right-hand-drive countries, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Model 3 Highland is available for orders in New Zealand and Australia. Tesla offers the Model 3 RWD and Dual-Motor AWD Long Range variants in the two countries. As of this writing, Tesla does not offer the refresh Model 3 in the United Kingdom.

Tesla’s presence in Hong Kong has steadily grown throughout the years. Recently, V4 Superchargers were installed on Hong Kong Island. They were the first V4 Superchargers in Asia.

One of our members went to see the new RHD Model 3 in Hong Kong today, they have delivery from end of December.

