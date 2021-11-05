Tesla Model Y is now sold out for 2021 in the US

By

The Tesla Model Y is sold out in the United States for the rest of 2021, revealing strong demand for the all-electric crossover.

A quick search on Tesla’s US order page reveals that the estimated delivery date for a Model Y Performance is now January 2022. The expected delivery date for a Model Y Long Range is even later, on June 2022.

Tesla recently increased the price of the Model Y and the Model 3 by $1,000. The Model Y Long Range now costs $57,990 before options. The Performance variant starts at $62,990 before options. Tesla is also offering a new free paint option, called Midnight Silver Metallic, along with Pearl White Multi-coat.

Recent videos of the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai revealed how busy Tesla is this quarter with deliveries. Tesla’s first factory in California seems filled to the brim with vehicles waiting to be delivered. Giga Shanghai also seemed busy, with its holding lot bursting with cars.

In China, the Model Y Standard Range Plus seems to be selling out fast, too. The estimated delivery date for the MIC Model Y SR+ is 6-10 weeks, either around late December 2021 to early January 2022. The MIC Model Y Long Range and Performance variants’ expected delivery dates are listed as “the fourth quarter.”

Tesla hopes to make the Model Y the best-selling vehicle of any kind in the world by either next year or 2023.

“As we’ve mentioned before, we’ve seen record growth of both Model 3 and Model Y segments, where Model 3 is currently the best-selling luxury sedan worldwide. And as we mentioned at our shareholders’ meeting, Model Y is poised to be the best-selling vehicle in the world,” said Lars Moravy, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, at the last earnings call.

Tesla Giga Texas and Giga Berlin are expected to significantly contribute to the company’s goals for the Model Y. The two new Tesla gigafactories are expected to start operations with Model Y production lines. Tesla aims to produce Model Y vehicles with structural battery packs and 4680 cells at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y is now sold out for 2021 in the US