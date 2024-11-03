By

Tesla has announced an official opening date for its first store in the Philippines, after the company was seen starting a buildout of the location near the country’s capital city earlier this year.

Following sightings of the under-construction Tesla storefront in the Manila metropolitan area in September, the company has now announced plans to hold a media opening for the site on November 8 (via Top Gear). Located at the Uptown Bonifacio shopping mall in Taguig, the store will open to the public on November 9, though Tesla hasn’t yet responded to requests for comment on which vehicles will go on sale initially.

The launch will mark the start of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the country, and potentially of its other products such as the Powerwall home battery. Tesla also hinted at launching sales in the country when it started hiring in Taguig in September for positions in sales, service, finance, charging, operations, and HR.

At the time of writing, Tesla’s Philippines store hasn’t yet appeared on the company’s Find Us page, though it will likely show up around the time of the store’s opening.

Tesla has started selling its EVs and energy products in a number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, reaching a number of Southeast Asian markets in recent years. Along with the upcoming launch in the Philippines, Tesla has also opened sales in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan over the past few years, though other surrounding countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, and Vietnam are still awaiting the company’s products.

While Elon Musk hasn’t debuted the EV and energy company in the Philippines yet, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet first became available in 2023, after getting the green light for the service in 2022.

