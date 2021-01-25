Tesla, EV makers to benefit as President Biden announces electrified Gov’t fleet

Tesla and other American electric automakers are set to benefit from President Joe Biden’s plan to make the Government fleet fully electric, he said in a White House Press Conference on Monday.

Biden, a supporter of sustainable energy, laid out his plan to rebuild America’s economy through jobs through manufacturing on Monday. Among his many remarks to improve America during the first days of his Presidency, he stated that one of his goals is to transition the fleet of Government vehicles currently used to all-electric powertrains, making Government travel more sustainable and efficient while reducing emissions that accelerate climate change.

“The Federal Government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles,” Biden remarked. “We are going to replace [them] with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers, creating 1 million autoworker jobs in clean energy…and vehicles that are net-zero emissions.”

President Biden’s plans are especially beneficial to Tesla, as it produces a majority of its electric vehicles in the United States in Fremont, California. General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen are all also set up for benefits from this plan. All three automakers operate plants within the U.S. and have electric vehicle transition plans set up for the future.

“Together, this will be the largest mobilization of public investment and procurement infrastructure and R&D since World War II. And with the Executive Order that I will be signing today,” Biden added, “will increase ‘by America’ requirements for these kinds of projects and improve the way we measure domestic content requirements.”

Biden’s Build Back Better plan targets an aggressive development of electric vehicles and related topics, including charging infrastructure, sustainable energy generation, and artificial intelligence. Biden is interested in spending $300 billion into “electric vehicle technology to lightweight materials, to 5G and artificial intelligence – to unleash high-quality job creation in high-value manufacturing and technology,” the President’s website states.

One focus will be to have a majority of the parts of a Government vehicle be manufactured in the United States. At least 50% of a car is to be comprised of parts manufactured in the United States. This was able to be avoided through loopholes, as some Government vehicles had the least valuable parts of a car are made in the U.S., with the more valuable components being shipped from foreign countries. Biden plans to do away with this loophole, ensuring that the car’s most crucial pieces come from U.S. companies.

Other countries, like Australia and New Zealand, have already initiated the use of electric cars for their government travels. The United States plans to do this under the Biden Administration but will keep its purchased vehicles coming from American manufacturers, ensuring the American economy and workforce will benefit from the plan to ax petrol-powered motors.