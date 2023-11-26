Tesla’s refreshed Model 3 has arrived at a delivery center in Malaysia

By

Tesla’s refreshed Model 3 units have arrived at a delivery center in Malaysia after the U.S. automaker launched sales of its electric vehicles (EVs) in the country earlier this year.

Although the vehicles were expected to arrive in the country last month, Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai-built Model 3 units have been spotted at the automaker’s delivery center in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, as spotted by X user Bryan Lee on Saturday. Lee posted photos of the vehicles at the delivery center and loaded up for delivery on semi-trucks, as found in a Malaysian Whatsapp group.

Many Model 3 buyers have pointed out that their deliveries are scheduled for next week, including Lee, whose delivery is currently estimated for delivery on December 8.

Got my Vin on Friday 17th , scheduled delivery on 8th December . First scheduled delivery of Model 3 highland RHD – 30th November Pick up at Tesla Cyberjaya , Malaysia.@mortenlund89 @Tslachan @SawyerMerritt @TeslaNewswire pic.twitter.com/VYC17NxlY2 — Bryan Lee (@jxun) November 19, 2023

Tesla was approved to begin importing its vehicles into Malaysia in February, officially opening sales for its vehicles in the country in July. The vehicle is not yet available in North America, though there have been a handful of sightings in the U.S. and it’s expected to launch on the continent in the coming months.

In September, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he assured Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he didn’t need to worry about some of the bureaucratic factors slowing the automaker down in other countries.

“And I made it clear and blunt to [Elon Musk] to say that he does not need to worry about all the other nitty-gritty, bureaucratic encumbrances that he may face in dealing with some other countries,” Anwar said.

The upgraded Model 3, internally dubbed the “Highland” during development, has been delivering to several countries in Asia, Europe and elsewhere over the past couple of months. The vehicle includes a number of redesigned features, from its headlights to several aspects of its interior.

