Tesla restores Autopilot features for pure vision Model 3 and Model Y

When Tesla started rolling out Tesla Vision for the Model 3 and Model Y, the company announced that for a short time, vehicles with pure vision Autopilot might be delivered with some features temporarily limited or inactive. These features included Smart Summon and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance. Autosteer was also limited to a maximum speed of 75 mph and a longer minimum following distance.

These limitations are now being removed from Tesla Vision-equipped vehicles. As per information shared by Tesla owners online, software update 2021.4.18.10, which is now rolling out, effectively restores Smart Summon and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance to pure vision vehicles. Autosteer’s maximum speed limit has also been raised to 80 mph.

👉🏼 Tesla Software 2021.4.18.10 for vision only Model 3/Y’s restores smart summon, emergency lane departure avoidance & has 80mph autopilot cap up from 75mph pic.twitter.com/zhGN0oZoN9 — ⚡️Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) June 29, 2021

Interestingly enough, these improvements were mentioned by Elon Musk on Twitter just as the update was rolling out. The update was hinted at by the CEO after a Tesla owner who recently took delivery of a Model Y with Tesla Vision noted that the all-electric crossover’s driver-assist system had been proving itself capable. Musk also remarked that Tesla Vision’s 75 mph maximum speed limit was a precautionary measure that ended up being unnecessary.

Tesla’s pure vision Model 3 and Model Y attracted some controversy against the company, particularly when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) delisted Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and two Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) functions in the Model 3’s “standard” features. This update from the NHTSA resulted in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) temporarily removing the Model 3 from its Top Safety Pick+ list, pending further testing.

Fortunately for Tesla, the IIHS has now tested the pure vision Model 3, and the results were positive. As per David Aylor, the IIHS’ manager for active safety testing, the performance of the pure vision Model 3 was comparable to its previous iteration, which still used a camera+radar system. This resulted in the Model 3 regaining its Top Safety Pick+ rating, which later proved as the catalyst that helped push Consumer Reports to restore its “Top Pick” rating for the Model 3.

