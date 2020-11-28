Tesla Sentry Mode poised to get remote camera viewing features

Tesla Sentry Mode may get remote camera viewing soon. According to Tesla hacker @greentheonly, the company could release more features for Sentry Mode in OTA software update 2020.48. One of the features that could be coming to Tesla’s built-in sophisticated security system might be remote camera viewing.

“Well, the remote camera viewing seems to be in the wings, whenever [Tesla] drop[s] it in 2020.48 or if they’ll postpone it again—I don’t know,” Green replied to Teslascope’s question about upcoming Sentry Mode-related features.

In the same comment thread, Green explained that remote camera viewing would allow livestreaming of car videos through the Tesla phone app. As Tesla enthusiast @mcot2222 pointed out, how the company plans to utilize the remote camera viewing feature could yield some interesting results.

it looks like there's going to be a livestreaming of car videos to the phone app. — green (@greentheonly) November 28, 2020

The feature would be useful in an array of different scenarios. For example, if paired with Dog Mode and given access to Tesla’s in-cabin camera, remote camera viewing would allow pet owners to keep an eye on their furry family members inside their vehicle.

Sentry Mode and Tesla’s built-in dashcam make up a unique combination in the auto industry that has resulted in one of the best and most practical security systems for vehicles. In April, Tesla released the Dashcam Viewer feature, allowing owners to view Sentry Mode and Dashcam clips from Launch Viewer. The clips are saved in a flash drive that Tesla owners can use to provide context to authorities if they ever find themselves involved in an incident while driving.

Remote camera viewing could add to the security Sentry Mode already gives to Tesla owners today.

Check out one of Wham Baam Teslacam’s latest Sentry Mode videos below!