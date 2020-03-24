Elon Musk wants Tesla to build a smart home HVAC system that can 'talk' to a car

Tesla’s residential solutions may soon include an HVAC system that would extend the electric car maker’s much-lauded “Bioweapon Defense Mode” to customers’ homes. In a series of recent tweets, Elon Musk noted that he would love to have Tesla make a quiet and efficient HVAC unit, complete with humidity control and HEPA filter.

Musk’s recent tweets were posted as a response to conversations about the Tesla Model Y’s new heat pump, which the CEO noted is a very big deal. The Model Y is the first of Tesla’s electric cars to use a heat pump, which is generally more efficient than the electric resistive heating system utilized in the company’s previous vehicles like the Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Sure would love to do home hvac that’s quiet & efficient, with humidity control & HEPA filter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2020

Based on Musk’s tweets, Tesla’s HVAC units will be equipped with some novel and useful features, among them being a humidity control function and a HEPA filter. These will likely be appreciated by homeowners worldwide, considering that home HEPA filters and air purifiers have become popular appliances in several areas across the globe. If Tesla can design a HEPA filter that can be used for the entire house, it would undoubtedly change many lives, among them people suffering from allergies.

But this is not all. Musk also suggested that Tesla’s upcoming HVAC system could be designed in such a way that it communicates or “talks” with a homeowner’s electric car. This way, the home could set the humidity and temperature to its owners’ desired settings before their arrival. Apart from being a smart feature, this also allows the HVAC unit not to waste energy. Musk even mentioned tapping into the HVAC unit’s condensation for water as well, for more efficiency.

Yeah, pretty much. House could talk to car & know when you’re expected home, so temp & humidity would be perfect just as you arrive. No wasted energy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2020

The idea of Tesla creating an HVAC system for customers’ homes is not a new concept. Musk mentioned this back in 2018 during his guest appearance at the Joe Rogan Podcast. While Musk did not specifically describe an HVAC unit then, he mentioned a Tesla “Smart Home” concept that includes an efficient air-conditioning system.

“It should predict when you are going to be home and then cool the rooms that you are likely to use with a little bit of intelligence. We are not talking about a ‘genius home.’ Just basic stuff,” Musk said.

Tesla is not a neophyte when it comes to developing HVAC systems with integrated HEPA filters, as the company had installed the units in its flagship vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. The Model S and X’s HEPA filters form the backbone of their “Bioweapon Defense Mode,” which has been deemed incredibly useful by the electric car owners during times when air quality is poor. Tesla Model S and Model X owners have credited the feature for keeping their cabin air clean during CA wildfires, for example.