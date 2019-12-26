Tesla owners can soon watch Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' through Tesla Theater

The Tesla Theater will soon be receiving its newest addition in the form of Disney+, according to CEO Elon Musk. This means that classic Disney films like The Lion King, heartwarming Pixar movies like Wall-E, action-packed Marvel movies like Avengers Endgame, and even acclaimed shows like The Mandalorian are likely coming to Tesla Theater.
In a recent tweet, Tesla Owners of Massachusetts (@TeslaOwnersofMA) requested that the popular Disney streaming service be added to the Tesla Theater’s lineup of services. Responding to the request, Elon Musk confirmed that the on-demand service, which contains Disney Channel original movies, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars, would indeed be available on the Tesla Theater. Musk, however, stated that the service will be “coming soon”.
Disney+ is relatively new but extremely popular. It was launched on November 12, 2019, and just a day after its launch, CNET reported that the service managed to accumulate 10 million subscribers, a feat that took fellow streaming service HBO Now three years to attain. With this in mind, it would be no exaggeration to state that Disney+ is the streaming service to get this 2019. It is also no surprise that Tesla is looking to add it to Tesla Theater.
Tesla Theater was included in the company’s Version 10 Update that was released in mid-September 2019. The feature allows the company’s electric cars to turn into a mobile movie machine that pretty much rivals the traditional movie theater experience. Elon Musk announced the idea in July and stated that the vehicle’s “comfy seats,” large dash screen, and optimal surround sound audio system would entice movie enthusiasts to watch films and TV shows from the comfort of their electric cars. Tesla Theater currently includes popular streaming services Netflix and Hulu, along with YouTube, Twitch and a Tesla Tutorials channel.
Recently, Tesla added Camp Mode with the 2019.40.50 software update. This feature allows for comfortable overnight lodging in a Tesla vehicle. The Tesla Theater and Camp Mode, when combined, can create a comfortable experience that could rival a night’s stay in a hotel room.
The addition of Disney+ to Tesla Theater ensures owners that they will never be bored inside their vehicles. While there are also features like Tesla Arcade and Caraoke, Tesla Theater allows passengers to just relax and catch up on the latest episodes of their favorite shows. The entertainment features Tesla continues to add to its vehicles ensures a one-of-a-kind driving experience that veteran manufacturers are yet to match.