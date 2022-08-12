Tesla is touring Spain to give test drives to local communities

By

Tesla has been touring Spain and providing the local communities opportunities to test drive its best-selling electric vehicles. The company has been touring with its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles throughout Spain over the summer.

The Valencia Area store manager for Tesla, Gonzalo Serratosa Cañamás shared the invitation on LinkedIn.

“Our Tesla on Levante Tour continues!” he wrote on LinkedIn (translated from Spanish).

“After the stop in Altea last week, this week we will be in Jávea, next week in Oliva, and in two weeks in Calpe.”

He encourages anyone in the region to sign up for test drives for Tesla on Tour. For each city, Tesla is inviting the local community to test drive at various places. In Olivia, Tesla will showcase the Model 3 and Model Y at the Olivia Nova Beach & Golf Hotel.

In Aranda de Duero, Tesla will provide test driving opportunites at the Aranda de Duero Supercharger at the Hotel Área Tudanca.

EVs are in high demand yet Spain saw a decline for June

In a recent study by Lending Tree, the Tesla Model 3 was named the most popular luxury car model in the U.S. Additionally, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the top two vehicles with the highest percentage of all luxury car auto loan inquiries.

These two models are so hot that even used models are being flipped for profits. EVs are selling 25% higher on average this year compared with last year and even a used Ford Mustang Mach-E is selling for 60% more than last year.

As Tesla and other EV automakers experienced record sales growth in June, new passenger car registrations for Spain actually decreased by 8% year-over-year. And for 2022, new registrations decreased by 12% year-over-year.

Brand and EV awareness is critical for these markets and Tesla has been providing both for Spain over the course of this summer.

Disclaimer: Johnna is long Tesla.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @JohnnaCrider1

Tesla is touring Spain to give test drives to local communities